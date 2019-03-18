Commerce and North 1st streets closed this week

Sections of North 1st Street and Commerce Street are closed for stormwater work. The contractor will begin sewer work on South 11th Street east of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Crews will continue sewer work along Division Avenue and expect to move to North I Street to North J Street. Underground work continues in front of Tacoma General Hospital along Martin Luther King Jr. Way. The contractor will start electrical trenching for signals on South 4th Street in between Broadway and Stadium Way. Crews continue to create pole foundations along Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

What

Construction and traffic closures on Commerce Street, North 1st Street, South 11th Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, South 4th Street, and Stadium Way.

When

Week of March 18

Where

North 1st Street from Tacoma Avenue to G Street – street closure.

Commerce Street from 7th Street to I-705 on-ramp – street closure.

Division Avenue from Yakima Avenue to I Street and then from I Street to J Street – southbound lane closure.

South 11th Street east of Martin Luther King Jr. Way – eastbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way near 3rd Street – lane restriction.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way in between 14th Street and 9th Street – lane restrictions.

South 4th Street from Broadway to Stadium Way — westbound lane closure.

Stadium Way: southbound lane closure; use detours.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Construction noise related to replacing the underground utilities.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.