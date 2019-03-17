Underground utility work begins in the Hilltop Business District this week

Sound Transit’s contractor will start installing underground utilities (sewer, stormwater and water) at 11th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way as early as March 18. This work will involve digging trenches in the street and installing pipes and manholes underground.

Crews will work first on the sewer line in the center of South 11th Street east of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. The intersection of MLK Jr. Way and 11th Street will be temporarily closed to install a manhole. One-way traffic westbound on 11th Street will be maintained. The eastbound traffic lane from Martin Luther King Jr. Way to I Street will be temporarily closed. Please follow detours. In addition, the pedestrian island located west of Martin Luther King Jr. Way will be temporarily closed.

After the sewer work, crews will do the stormwater and water line work at 11th Street and MLK Jr. Way.

When the utility work at 11th and MLK Jr. Way is completed, crews will work on underground utilities along MLK Jr. Way from 11th to 14th Street. We will keep you informed of this next stage of work.

What

Underground utility work at Martin Luther King Jr. Way and 11th Street.

When

Starting as early as March 18. This sewer work will last about one month. We will update you when the stormwater and water work begins.

Where

11th Street east of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Then in the 11th Street. and MLK Jr. Way intersection, and 11th Street west of MLK Jr. Way.

More

There will be no parking near the construction. No parking signs will be put up in advance. Traffic cones and flaggers will direct traffic near the construction areas. Expect construction noise such as asphalt removal and heavy equipment. The work will take place during daytime hours. Access to driveways, sidewalks and businesses is maintained. Businesses are open during construction. Tacoma Public Utilities will make the final connections to the utilities and will coordinate any short duration water shutdowns with customers. Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination. Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.