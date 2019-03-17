L.I.F.E. Seminar Coming to Tacoma | How the Mind Influences Success

Submitted by Diane Hansen, Cougar Digital Marketing & Design.

TACOMA, WA, March 2019 — We all strive to be better. But if you don’t alter your way of thinking, you may miss opportunities that are literally right in front of you. Aperneo, a company that’s all about having people look at the same differently, is holding a one-day L.I.F.E. seminar that will help you learn how you think, how to look at the same differently, and experiencing in your life what you once thought was only a dream.

Attendees to the L.I.F.E. Seminar learn that it’s not about the change, it’s about the transition.

During the Lessons in the Fundamentals of ExcellenceSM (L.I.F.E.) seminar, you will learn how changing your attitude to align with your vision can result in exponential growth and life success. Larry Olsen, Aperneo CEO and Chief Ignitionist, will share cutting edge information on how the mind functions. He will discuss not only why we are strongly compelled to achieve some things while others remain firmly beyond our grasp, but more importantly, learning the insights necessary to move beyond what we once thought was impossible.

“What stands in our way is our thinking, not the obstacle,” commented Olsen. “By understanding how our amazing mind works, you can motivate, grow, and achieve positive results in a short period of time; many in that very first day. It’s simply a matter of understanding how we think.”

Attendees of the L.I.F.E. Seminar will benefit from new attitudes, vision clarity, increased motivation, enhanced self-confidence, improved relationships, and success in work. According to Olsen, by the end of the program you’re not looking at things the same way. He added that it’s almost like falling in love – you’re begin looking at things with a fresh, positive perspective when before, perhaps, you’ve been looking at it like you’ve seen this all before.

The empowering, one-day event is being held March 30 and 31 in Tacoma, WA at Pacific Grill, 1530 Pacific Avenue. For tickets and information, visit aperneo.com.

