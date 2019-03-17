I-5 construction near JBLM and Lakewood continues the week of March 18

LAKEWOOD – Drivers who use Interstate 5 through Lakewood and Joint Base Lewis-McChord will continue to see daytime shoulder closures and overnight ramp and lane closures during the week of March 18.

The closures are necessary so contractor crews can continue to advance their work to widen I-5 and building new overpasses at Thorne Lane and Berkeley Street.

Overnight lane closures between Thorne Lane and Steilacoom-DuPont Road:

Both directions of I-5 will be reduced to a single lane from mileposts 124 to 119 each night Monday, March 18 through Thursday, March 21. Lane closures begin each night, Monday through Wednesday, at 8:30 p.m., and on Thursday night at 9:30 p.m. All lanes reopen by 4:30 a.m. each following day.

As a reminder, bicyclists are not allowed to use the shoulder of I-5 in the work zone and are required to follow a signed bicycle detour between Steilacoom-DuPont Road and Gravelly Lake Drive.

No two adjacent ramps will be closed overnight simultaneously.

Monday, March 18

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 exit 120 to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

41st Division Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, March 19

Northbound I-5 exit 120 to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

41st Division Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, March 20

Northbound I-5 exit 120 to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

41st Division Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

The southbound I-5 Thorne Lane on- and off-ramps will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

The northbound I-5 Thorne Lane on- and off- ramps will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Gravelly Lake Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Gravelly Lake Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, March 21

Northbound I-5 exit 120 to 41st Division Drive will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

41st Division Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

The southbound I-5 Thorne Lane on- and off- ramps will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

The northbound I-5 Thorne Lane on- and off- ramps will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Gravelly Lake Drive will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Gravelly Lake Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

This work is weather sensitive. During the closures, drivers will follow signed detours.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app. Advance information is available on the Pierce County Construction and Traffic Update web page.