Cops & Kids Art Contest Winners Announced

LAKEWOOD, WASH— Four Clover Park School District students are winners of the Cops & Kids Art Contest and will have their artwork displayed on the Lakewood Police Department’s new motorcycles.

Iyaat A., Tillicum Elementary School; Jana K., Lake Louise Elementary School; Presley T., Four Heroes Elementary School; and Sophia G., Oakbrook Elementary School; ranked highest out of a pool of 18 semi-finalists. Their artwork will be transformed into decals this spring and placed on the motorcycles. Arrangements are being made for students to see the motorcycles once completed.

“We are excited to partner with the school district and give our students the chance to help create something new for the police department,” said Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro. “We look forward to getting the artwork on the motorcycles soon and showing the kids what they did.”

Between March 4 and 8, 175 parents and community members stopped by the Clover Park School District Student Services Center to review the artwork and cast their votes. Elementary schools across the district participated in the art contest and submitted their top pieces for consideration.