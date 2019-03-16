Arrival of spring brings new overnight lane and ramp closures in Tacoma

TACOMA – Hopes for favorable weather is giving contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation the opportunity to advance paving on a new section of southbound Interstate 5 near State Route 16.

Crews are paving the new alignment of southbound I-5 for an upcoming traffic shift. This work requires overnight ramp and lane closures for the week of March 18.

All lanes of southbound I-5 are scheduled to reopen by 6 a.m. during the week, and by 8 a.m. on weekends. All lanes of northbound I-5 are scheduled to reopen by 4 a.m. during the week, and by 7 a.m. on weekends.

Overnight ramp and street closures

Monday, March 18

Eastbound SR 16 to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit 132A to South 38th Street and the I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday. Drivers will detour to westbound SR 16 to Union Avenue to eastbound SR 16 to southbound I-5.

Northbound I-5 ramp to eastbound South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday. The exit to SR 16 and westbound South 38th Street will remain open.

Tuesday, March 19

Eastbound SR 16 to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 ramp to eastbound South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday. The exit to SR 16 and westbound South 38th Street will remain open.

Wednesday, March 20

Eastbound SR 16 to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, March 21

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Friday, March 22

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Portland Avenue/27th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Monday, March 25

East L Street Bridge from East 27th Street to East 28th Street will close at 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 25 through late 2021.

Updated HOV construction information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.