Nourish Pierce County Mobile Food Bank to serve students on campus each week

Pierce College will host the Nourish Pierce County Mobile Food Bank each week, where students and community members in need can access high-quality food. The mobile food bank will visit Pierce College Puyallup every Monday from 1-3 p.m. It will be located outside of the Arts and Allied Health Building. The truck will visit Pierce College Fort Steilacoom on Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. in Parking Lot D.

The Nourish mobile food bank is a large semi-truck that has been converted into a mini grocery store filled with fresh fruit, veggies, frozen meats and a variety of canned goods. According to Nourish Pierce County, one in four children in Washington state live in a household that struggles to put food on the table. The fastest-growing group of people visiting food banks are adults who are 55 and older. The working poor – who are often our students – are suffering.

Any student, staff, faculty or community member facing food insecurity is welcome to visit the food bank. New clients are asked to supply their name, date of birth and current address.



The organization is also in need of volunteers to help operate the food bank while on campus. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Vasiliy Sinelnyy at vsinelnyy@pierce.ctc.edu.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.