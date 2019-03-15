Local Individuals, Businesses, Organizations Honored for Helping Neighbors in Need

On Thursday, March 14, Emergency Food Network hosted their annual Recognition Breakfast at the Pioneer Park Pavilion in Puyallup to recognize important partners in Pierce County’s effort to reduce hunger and food insecurity.

The event was attended by more than 325 people and guests included Mayor John Palmer of Puyallup, several elected officials, business leaders, community members, and volunteer Daffodil Princesses.

The David P. Ottey Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Helen McGovern-Pilant. Helen dedicated 10 years of her life to reducing hunger in Pierce County as the immediate past Executive Director of Emergency Food Network, a statewide hunger advocate, and a leader in food security collaboration. She was instrumental in increasing the reach of EFN and during her time increased the quality and quantity of food distributed to people in need.

“We are deeply grateful to Helen for sharing her talents, expertise, and passion with Emergency Food Network.” said Michelle Douglas, Chief Executive Officer of Emergency Food Network. “Her dedication and innovations have set EFN on a path to efficiently and effectively serve the Pierce County community.”

Emergency Food Network also honored this year’s recipients of the 2018 Silver Spoon Awards, recognizing individuals, businesses, and organizations who have made a substantial impact on ending food insecurity in our region. By helping Emergency Food Network with its mission “to provide Pierce County with a consistent, diverse, and nutritious food supply so that no person goes hungry,” recipients of this award model a commitment to giving their time and resources to meet a critical need. This year’s winners are:

Toyota Lift Northwest – Corporate Partner of the Year

Imperfect Produce – Mother Earth Farm Support

Edgewood Nourish Food Pantry – John Schultz Partner Food Program

Port of Tacoma – Volunteer Service, Group

Donna King – Volunteer Service, Individual

Fallen Officers Food Drive – Helen McGovern-Pilant Substantial Collection Effort

Pepsico – Food System Support

Awards were also given to EFN’s corporate and civic partners.

This year’s Recognition Breakfast was made possible by the support of generous sponsors committed to helping Emergency Food Network provide food to the community. The Presenting Sponsor of the Recognition Breakfast is Toyota Lift Northwest. Other sponsors include Chuckals Office Products, Coordinated Care, Waste Connections, Whole Foods Market Chambers Bay, CHI Franciscan Health, Columbia Bank, DaVita, Financial Insights, Gordon Thomas Honeywell, Gus Paine Insurance, HomeStreet Bank, IBEW Local 483, MultiCare, Northwest Harvest, Panagiotu Pension Advisors, Pierce College, Port of Tacoma, Snuffin’s Catering, South Hill Fred Meyer, Teamsters Local Union 117, TOTE Maritime Alaska, TrueBlue, TwinStar Credit Union, UFCW Local 367, Western Container Corporation, and Zack Rosenbloom & Associates.

During the event, EFN encouraged guests to attend their next event, the Hunger Walk & 5K Run on May 4 at Fort Steilacoom Park. Opportunities to walk, run in the chip-timed 5K, or volunteer at the event are all available. Visit the Hunger Walk & 5K Run website for more information or to register. www.efoodnet.org/hungerwalk2019