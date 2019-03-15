JBLM mortar training this weekend

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct late-night mortar and demolitions training Saturday, March 16, at 6 a.m. through Monday March 18, at 5 a.m. using 60mm, 81mm, 120mm mortars and demolitions.

One JBLM unit is scheduled to conduct training this week with mortars and demolitions. Training will occur during the day and nighttime hours.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the #JBLM Public Affairs through home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/index.php/contact/noise-and public-disturbances