New Executive Director for Communities in Schools

Next Tuesday morning at the Champions for Youth Breakfast, the new Executive Director of Communities in Schools will be presented by Board Chair, Christie Flynn. The Breakfast is an annual fundraising event to generate support to help students stay in school and succeed. We are excited to be making this announcement at the event. You won’t want to miss it.

The Breakfast will be held at the McGavick Center on the Clover Park Technical College campus. Doors open at 7 with a delicious breakfast provided by Picasso Catering. There is no charge to attend; guests will be invited to make a contribution to the work of Communities in Schools which improves futures for many students each year.

Reservations are required. You may call 253-267-5382 or email info@lakewoodcis.org. Or you can register at champions.brownpapertickets.com