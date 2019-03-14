Latest performance update on Cohen Veterans Network

The Cohen Veterans Network is a not-for-profit philanthropic organization which publicly launched in April of 2016. The network currently has 11 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics in operation: Dallas, San Antonio, El Paso, and Killeen in Texas, as well as Fayetteville NC, Washington DC, Philadelphia, New York, Denver, Clarksville TN and Tacoma WA. The next Cohen Clinics to open in the coming months will be Tampa FL, San Diego CA, and Virginia Beach VA.

Current results across the network:

Steven A. Cohen Military Clinics have treated more than 9,900 clients across the country from April 2016 to date.

The network is treating the entire military family: 44% of our clients are non-veterans.

Among all of our clients, women represent 47% of the population.

Among just veteran clients, women make up 26% of the group. This percentage is two times the size of the female veteran population in the United States.

The network is offering Telehealth, online therapy delivered outside of the clinic walls. Currently 11% of all active clients are using the service.

Each Cohen Clinic is focused on saving lives, families, and futures by providing accessible, customized, outpatient mental health care to veterans and military families.

Recent client satisfaction scores:

Among clients surveyed, 96% would recommend our clinics to a veteran, family member, or friend.

The vast majority (94%) of CVN clients surveyed report “getting a first appointment as soon as they wanted it.”

ABOUT CVN

Our Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics treat a variety of mental health issues including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children’s behavioral problems. The high-quality care is confidential and accessible, at low or no-cost to the military families.