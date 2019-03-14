Lakewood sailor graduates as honor grad from in-port security force

Capt. John J. Cummings, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) commanding officer recently presented the Navy Security Forces Sentry certificate of graduation and honor graduate certificate to Airman Trevon Smith, from Lakewood, Washington. Smith is assigned to Ford’s air department during an in-port security force (ISF) class graduation.

Ford is currently undergoing its post-shakedown availability at Huntington Ingalls Industries-Newport News Shipbuilding. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett Walker) (This image has been altered by blurring out space markers for security purposes)