Sound Outreach, Harborstone Credit Union appeared on King 5's New Day Northwest

In case you missed it, Sound Outreach’s Executive Director, Jeff Klein, and Harborstone Credit Union’s Vice President of Community Development, Mark Minickiello, appeared on King 5’s New Day Northwest to talk all things financial empowerment yesterday! Watch their interview here.

In just a few minutes, learn how we are working together not just to help individuals but to create the partnerships and collaborations that form a movement toward a financially strong Pierce County. Hear Jeff and Mark break down why financial counseling is so important to helping people steer clear of the barriers that prevent people from achieving financial success.

Our vision for a more equitable Pierce County is gaining momentum and we hope you’ll consider supporting Sound Outreach with a donation that can take our work to even more communities. Even a donation of $25 can provide an hour of invaluable financial counseling to a Pierce County household. Please watch the interview and we hope you feel as inspired by these possibilities as we are!