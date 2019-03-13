Ride the Bus with Rhubarb

Tacoma, Wash. – You will get a *kick* out of our guests for the next Ride the Bus event. Make it your *goal* to ride the Pierce Transit Rte 2 to Cheney Stadium with Tacoma Rainiers mascot Rhubarb, and Casey Catherwood, the team’s Creative Director. It is sure to be a *home run*.

Learn about S2’s rebrand to Tacoma Defiance, the relocation of Reign FC, and the upcoming Rainiers season along the ride as we explore the best way to get to Cheney: the bus. This afternoon bus ride with Rhubarb and Downtown On the Go is on Saturday, March 16. This free event, open to the public, is a chance to learn about your community, ask questions, and have a conversation with a couple local experts.

As a group we will gather at the Pierce Transit’s Commence Street Station, Zone C, ride the Rte 2 bus, and return to the same location at 1:30 p.m. All participants will receive a loaded ORCA card. Please RSVP online or email hallyb.

This event, supported by the Puyallup Watershed Initiative Active Transportation Community of Interest, is part of the Downtown On the Go Ride Tacoma series.

Commerce Street Station is accessible by most Pierce Transit routes and by Sound Transit’s Tacoma Link.

Find Downtown On the Go at downtownonthego.org, or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.