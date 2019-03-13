Get ready for spring with the Pierce County Library System

TACOMA – The groundhog predicted an early spring and for many Pierce County residents, it can’t come soon enough. Get ready for spring with gardening and vermicomposting classes at the Pierce County Library System.

This winter’s snow has everyone longing for the sunshine and warmer temperatures of spring. Pierce County residents may have to wait a few more weeks or months for warmer weather, so in the meantime, the Pierce County Library is offering exciting classes to get people thinking about planning for warmer days with the activities they enjoy.

As part of these spring classes, staff will share information about the Library System’s amazing planting and growing books to further inspire gardeners and budding gardeners.

Upcoming events include:

Edible Garden Series? Starting from Seeds

Start vegetables from seed! Save money, impress friends and grow plants unavailable at the nursery.

Thursday, March 14, 6-8 p.m.

Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Spring Vegetable Gardening? Tips and Tricks for Gardening in the Northwest

Discover the right climate zone and which vegetables can be planted early.

Saturday, March 23: 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Tillicum Pierce County Library, 14916 Washington Ave. S.W., Lakewood

Small Plot and Community Garden Planning? Washington State University Pierce County Master Gardener Program

A WSU Master Gardener will discuss starting a small community garden.

Wednesday, April 3, 7-8:30 p.m.

University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Edible Garden Series?Garden Soil 101

Prepare garden soil for planting vegetables with a variety of soil amendments available in Pierce County.

Thursday, April 11, 6-8 p.m.

Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Adding Edible Perennials to Your Garden? WSU Pierce County Master Gardener Program

Learn which vegetables can remain in the garden year-round and how to take care of them in the Pacific Northwest climate.

Edible Garden Series? Your Summer Garden: Vegetables and Herbs

Learn what grows well in the Pacific Northwest, how to design a garden, how to irrigate, and more gardening tips.

Thursday, May 9, 6-8 p.m.

Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Find more ways to enjoy your free time at www.piercecountylibrary.org.