DuPont's Emmie Peck pages for Sen. O'Ban

Emmie Peck of DuPont, an eighth grader at Pioneer Middle School, spent a week working as a page for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in Olympia. Peck was one of 22 students who served as Senate pages for the eighth week of the 2019 legislative session.

Emmie Peck with Sen. Steve O’Ban.

She was sponsored by 28th Legislative District Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-Pierce County. Sen. O’Ban serves areas in Pierce County including DuPont, Steilacoom, Fircrest and University Place.

“Emmie was an excellent page,” Sen. O’Ban said. “She learned a lot from her interactions with members, staff, and other pages.”

The Senate Page Program provides an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working at the Legislature. Students deliver documents and distribute messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

“The most surprising thing about the program was dining room duty,” Peck said. “I got the chance to interact with the members outside of the Senate floor and enjoy some delicious desserts!”

Peck enjoys knitting and reading historical fiction and fantasy novels. She plans to attend a four-year college to study history and linguistics.

Peck, 14, is the daughter of Steve and Suzanne Peck of DuPont.

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/