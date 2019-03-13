Crossroads Treatment Center and Molina Healthcare FREE Community Health Fair

Submitted by Molina Healthcare of Washington.

Crossroads Treatment Center is celebrating the grand opening of its new facility by hosting a free Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, 3/16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Molina Healthcare of Washington, Coordinated Care and several other community organizations will provide information about the resources and services that they can provide local residents. The event will take place at Crossroads Treatment Center (Behind O’Reilly Auto Parts off Bridgeport Way SW): 4928 109th St. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:



Enroll in low-cost or no-cost health insurance

Connect with primary care and behavioral health providers

Learn about treatment benefits

Participate in fun children’s activities

Crossroads Treatment Center is an outpatient facility dedicated to designing treatment plans that best address an individual’s needs.

The event is free and open to the public. All giveaways will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.