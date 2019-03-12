The Art of Fashion Hits TAM

Tacoma, WA — Tacoma Art Museum will host a fashion event on Saturday, March 30 from 6:30-10:30 pm called Fashion is ART focusing on the artistic expression of fashion design from local designers.

Rather than a traditional runway show, this fashion/art happening will allow attendees to experience the garments in the Museum. Featured designers include Chiara Zuccolotoo, Dawnmatrix, Jersey Virago, Lumen Couture, Nox Fashion House, Sloane White Couture, and Stone Crow Designs.

Event Details



Doors open at 6:30 pm with Fashion Show beginning at 7:15 pm



Tickets



$55 VIP (includes one drink ticket)

$60 Door purchase day of the event



Ages 10 and up welcome

Tickets available www.fashionisart.net