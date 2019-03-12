South Sound Military & Community Partnerships topic of March 14 Lakewood United

March 14, 2019 “Initiatives of the South Sound Military & Communities Partnership SSMCP” – Sarah Luna, Program Coordinator (Pamela – MC)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW near Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. The upcoming Lakewood United topics are as follows:

March 21, 2019 “BD Local Podcast Network” – Bob McCluskey, General Manager (also Former KLAY Radio Folk Show Host) (Sue – MC)

March 28, 2019 “WSDOT is rebuilding the interchanges at Thorne Lane and Berkeley Street, and adding general purpose and auxiliary lanes to I-5” – Cara Mitchell, WSDOT Olympic Region Communications (Kris/Steve – MC)

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2018, are $25 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board. Expenses are for a small gift for each presenter (for example, a pen/stylus set with Lakewood United motto plus a certificate of appreciation) and for administrative supplies. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to Sue Boguszewski if she is present at the weekly Thursday morning events.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is Friday, April 12, 2019 (2nd Friday) at 12:00 noon, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch, at Carrs Restaurant, 11006 Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Visitors are encouraged.