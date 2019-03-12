Leyla Still Pages for Rep. Kilduff

Submitted by Washington House Democrats.

Leyla Still, a student at Life Christian Academy, served as a page last week in the Washington State House of Representatives. Sponsored by State Rep. Christine Kilduff (D-University Place), Leyla is the daughter of Dilek Aral-Still and Shawn Still of University Place.

Pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. Pages support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills, and participating in mock committee hearings.