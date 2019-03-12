Discover STEM skills with fun events from the Pierce County Library System

TACOMA – Microsoft’s Bill Gates was 13 years old when he wrote his first computer program. DNA pioneer Rosalind Franklin did math for fun as a child. At 14, Henry Ford dismantled his pocket watch and reassembled it over and over again. Unlock a potential Gates, Franklin or Ford with free Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) activities from the Pierce County Library System.

The Library System designed the events for elementary, middle school and high school students. Integrating science, technology, engineering and math provides real-life situations to help students learn. The fun participants have building structures, creating circuits, and trying other hands-on activities is also teaching students about geometry and engineering.

Join in the fun and learning at an upcoming event.

Jitterbug Robots



Build a jitterbug robot. Ages 7-12.



Wednesday, March 13, 3:30-5 p.m. Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma



Tuesday, March 19, 3:30-4:30 p.m. DuPont Pierce County Library, 1540 Wilmington Drive



Friday, April 12, 2:30 p.m. Tillicum Pierce County Library, 14916 Washington Ave. S.W., Lakewood

MakeCode Club: Micro: Bit Watch



Learn to code! Microsoft MakeCode is about making, building, crafting and constructing. No coding experience necessary. Best for elementary and middle schoolers.



Registration required at www.piercecountylibrary.org/calendar.



Thursday, March 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m. South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup

Find more STEM events and other STEM resources from the Pierce County Library System at stem.pcls.us/.