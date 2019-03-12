Click! seeks public comment on proposed partnership with cable, internet provider

The Click! Network invites public comment as policymakers consider expanding its existing partnership with one of two cable and Internet service providers, Tacoma-based Rainier Connect or Kirkland-based Wave Broadband. The public process will include opportunities for the public to provide feedback and comments to city leaders both online and at public meetings, and review terms sheets for the top two proposals.

On March 5, Tacoma City Council and the Public Utility Board were presented with an assessment by Joanne Hovis, an expert from CTC Technology and Energy, on proposals to expand the public-private partnership on the Click! Network – both proposals would retain the Click! network as a publicly owned asset. As part of the assessment, Wave Broadband and Rainier Connect worked with Click! Network and CTC to develop term sheets that were evaluated for alignment with 12 policy goals established by the Tacoma City Council and Public Utility Board in January 2018. CTC presented a side-by-side comparison of how the term sheets address each policy goal, ultimately recommending that the City of Tacoma pursue a partnership with Rainier Connect. Video of the presentation can be viewed at MyTPU.org/ClickUpdate.

“These proposals represent unprecedented private sector commitments to net neutrality, privacy, low-income affordability and non-transfer to entity with substantial market share,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “We hope Tacoma’s new public-private partnership for the Click! Network will serve as a model for other communities.”

“We’re pleased with the extensive public process that got us to this important milestone as we contemplate enhancements to the Click! Network,” said Utilities Director Jackie Flowers. “We look forward to hearing more from the public on how CTC’s recommendation will serve the 12 policy goals that were outlined through our public stakeholder process.”

In the coming weeks, members of the public can learn more about the two proposals and provide feedback on CTC’s assessment online or at public meetings.

1) Go to MyTPU.org/ClickUpdate to view CTC’s presentation online and submit feedback via the online comment form.

2) Attend a public comment period during a meeting of the Public Utility Board in the TPU Auditorium at 3628 S. 35th St, Tacoma on the following dates:

– March 13 at 6:30 p.m.

– March 18 at 6:30 p.m.

3) Attend the City of Tacoma’s Citizens’ Forum on March 19 at 5:00 p.m. at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market St, Tacoma.

4) Attend the City Council meeting on March 26 at 5:00 p.m. at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market St, Tacoma.

Click! staff have been working with members of the public, the Public Utility Board, and City Council to develop a plan for maintaining the Click! Network as a publicly-owned asset. An extensive public outreach and stakeholder process determined and ranked 12 policy goals for any public-private partnership.

More information is available at MyTPU.org/ClickUpdate.

Summary Briefing – Click! Partner Term Sheets 031119.pdf