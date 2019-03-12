Affordable Housing Sales Tax Exemption Passes House

Submitted by Washington House Democrats.

A tax break for non-profits who build affordable housing passed the state House Monday by a vote of 95-1. The legislation provides a retail sales and use tax exemption for affordable homeownership facilitators, like Habitat for Humanity, to help increase the number of affordable homes available to low and moderate income families.

“Too many families are struggling to afford a home to call their own. Thankfully, non-profit organizations all across our state are making the dream of a home a reality for many. I am proud to support this legislation, which will provide these organizations another tool to help families all across our state,” said Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, prime sponsor of HB 1168.

Self-help homeownership developers and facilitators are non-profit organizations that build homes and then sell them to low and middle income families with unique financing plans that work within a family’s budget.

HB 1168 heads to the Senate for consideration.