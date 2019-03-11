Tooth Fairy Payouts Plunge for Second Consecutive Year

Submitted by Delta Dental of Washington.

While the Tooth Fairy’s purse strings appear to be tighter than a year ago, children living in the western region of the U.S. continue to lead the national average monetary payout for their lost teeth at $4.19 per tooth – compared to $3.70 nationally – according to the annual Original Tooth Fairy Poll, sponsored by Delta Dental.

Children celebrated National Tooth Fairy Day with the Delta Dental of Washington Tooth Fairy

Not all parents say the Tooth Fairy is following the national average. In homes the Tooth Fairy visits, close to two in five parents (37%) report that their child receives $5 or more. Also, a first lost tooth continues to impress – recognized with an average of $4.96, representing $1.26 more than the national average for subsequent teeth lost.

The Delta Dental Tooth Fairy weighed in on payout amounts, “Kids need to do a better job of brushing and taking care of their teeth. I tend to pay more for healthy teeth so let’s get more kids flossing!”

The Delta Dental of Washington Tooth Fairy reads “The Berenestain Bears Visit the Dentist” to a group of kids

The poll results coincided with National Tooth Fairy Day. The Tooth Fairy visited children at the Pacific Science Center and a Boys & Girls Club to read “The Berenstain Bears Visit the Dentist” and talk about the importance of early dental health.

While the Western U.S. leads the nation in Tooth Fairy payouts averaging $4.19 per tooth (though down from $4.85 in 2018), highlights from the country’s other regions include:

$3.91 – The South: Replaces the Northeast for the second-highest regional average but slid by 21 cents when looking back a year ($4.12).

$3.75 – The Northeast: Closely follows the south in average Tooth Fairy payout but tumbled 60 cents from the previous poll ($4.35).

$2.97 – The Midwest: Represents an average of 73 cents less than the national average ($3.70) and 47 cents lower than a year ago ($3.44).

Children practice brushing teeth with an activity alongside the Delta Dental of Washington Tooth Fairy

Other stats from homes visited by the Tooth Fairy:

Joy: The Tooth Fairy gives kids something to be excited about, according to more than half of parents (56%).

Bedtime: Children go to bed early when leaving out a tooth say 30 percent of parents.

Savers: Children choose to save their Tooth Fairy earnings say nearly half of parents (48%).

Oral Health: More than one-third of parents (34%) believe the Tooth Fairy instills good oral health habits.

You can read more about the poll at www.deltadentalwa.com/blog and by visiting www.theoriginaltoothfairypoll.com.