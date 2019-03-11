Maintenance repair brings daytime ramp closure next Wednesday in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – Tacoma and Lakewood drivers who use the 84th Street South on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5 will want to plan extra travel time during the day on Wednesday, March 13.

From 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the ramp for asphalt repairs.

This work is weather sensitive and may be rescheduled. During the ramp closure, drivers will need to take alternate routes.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app. Advance information is available on the Pierce County Construction and Traffic Update web page.