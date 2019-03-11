Letter: Hopping at the Waughop

Submitted by Fred Willis, Lakewood.

Not being sure what would happen (to my toe) if I put a toe in the water, I will just hop over to a vacant picnic table and propose a solution to the Waughop algae problem from a higher plain.

When I was a third year Aggie majoring in zoology, a farmer friend asked me if I could give any advice on removing the algae from a several acre fishing lake. I hopped right to it. Maybe the weed killer of choice at the time, 24d (Roundup), later better known as Agent Orange, would hop on the flora and spare the fauna. Hop(ing) to become famous, I set up a lab experiment with a series of aquaria filled with water, algae and little fish. Inoculating each aquarium with an increasingly smaller dose of 24d, I hop(ed) to find a dosage that would do the trick. The experiment was a success. All the fish died the first day. At the lowest dosage it took five days for the algae to die. Based on my research, I do not recommend we use agent orange in Waughop.

From my reading of the serious and learned positions of some of our caring citizens, I recommend Lakewood prove their positions wrong before proceeding with the city favored solution. Such prudence could avert the possibility of a lawsuit.