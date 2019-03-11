Letter: Hopping at the Waughop

Submitted by Fred Willis, Lakewood.
Not being sure what would happen (to my toe) if I put a toe in the water, I will just hop over to a vacant picnic table and propose a solution to the Waughop algae problem from a higher plain.
When I was a third year Aggie majoring in zoology, a farmer friend asked me if I could give any advice on removing the algae from a several acre fishing lake. I hopped right to it. Maybe the weed killer of choice at the time, 24d (Roundup), later better known as Agent Orange, would hop on the flora and spare the fauna. Hop(ing) to become famous, I set up a lab experiment with a series of aquaria filled with water, algae and little fish. Inoculating each aquarium with an increasingly smaller dose of 24d, I hop(ed) to find a dosage that would do the trick. The experiment was a success. All the fish died the first day. At the lowest dosage it took five days for the algae to die. Based on my research, I do not recommend we use agent orange in Waughop.
From my reading of the serious and learned positions of some of our caring citizens, I recommend Lakewood prove their positions wrong before proceeding with the city favored solution. Such prudence could avert the possibility of a lawsuit.
Comments
Joseph Boyle says
To anyone reading this letter, I can easily recommend that the Lakewood City Council would be wise to pay attention to the thoughts shared by Mr. Fred Willis.
I have known and crossed paths with Mr. Willis for decades dating back to the early 1970s.
Fred Willis is a highly intelligent and learned man along with possessing an abundance of common sense. Mr. Willis has an excelent brain for business and planning all related to problem solving.
There is an abundance of reasons for our Lakewood City Council to make certain they consider what knowledgeable members of our public have been trying to tell them.
Once city council is ready to decide and take action, it is imperrative that they do everything possible to make certain they are making the wisest, most intelligent, most effective decision for their plan and actions related to Waughop Lake.
If it is shown that city council can better serve the citizens of Lakewood by reversing their current decision and taking a new course of action, there needs to be enough council members with the requisit amount of courage and backbone to stand up and do what is truely the right thing to do, what ever that may be.
Unlike several other citizens who have commented on the Waughop Lake issue and begged Lakewood City Council to open their eyes to an abundance of additional information and resources, I am not an expert on the problems and solutions of Waughop Lake.
Based on my observations I do get the distinct feeling Lakewod City Council is not paying attention,is not considering the ideas of others, and does not have an open mind when it comes to citizens sharing their expertise.
In the end, I hope I am wrong about that.
Joseph Boyle – A guy known for having an opinion on each and every subject. While I am definitly not always right, I am definitly right some of the time.