Caring for Kids annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration and Dance is next Saturday, March 16th. Please come and join the fun at the Lakewood Elks from 7:00 P.M. – 11:00 P.M. Tickets are only $15. I have had calls from people who attended last year and can hardly wait for this evening of fun. Question call 253-279-9777.

