A message from Pierce College Puyallup President Cain

I hope winter quarter has gone well for you; I can’t believe it is coming to a close already. As you prepare for the final lessons of the quarter, I felt it was timely to share some upcoming news and learning lessons that I found influential in my personal and professional life.

Recently, I was reading through an article in Business Improvements Architects Journal and the author was discussing one of the most powerful gifts to share with employees. My initial reaction was a tangible item that employees can see, touch, or smell. However, to my surprise, the most powerful gift mentioned was the gift of appreciation. This gift provides an increase of self-esteem for both the giver and receiver. In their survey of 64,304 employees, this was regarded as one of the most genuine gifts that employees wanted to receive.

One of the most acclaimed talk show hosts, Oprah Winfrey, talks a lot about the need to show gratitude on her show. This concept has become popularized with her “Gratitude Journal” which she often discusses. As part of the journal, a participant should write five things they are grateful for each day. By sharing this experience, Ban Breathnach says it keeps you passionate about each day you live and inspires you to achieve greatness. Stephen Covey also echoes this same sentiment in his book “Everyday Greatness.” He shares that people who demonstrate gratitude do not take their kindness for others for granted, and therefore, can achieve greatness. So I ask that you share with your colleagues, friends, and family, the greatest gift of all: the gift of appreciation.

What’s happening at Pierce College Puyallup?

Enrollment

Our enrollment is down as a district, including Pierce College Puyallup. A few of our minority groups, including African-American and Hispanic males, and single parents, remain a challenge that we must address. The gaps for these groups have narrowed, but additional efforts are needed to close these equity gaps. We are asking all faculty and staff to assist in this area. One way for faculty to assist with the retention of these groups and all of our students is by practicing the four principles of connections:

Interact with students by name – learn your student’s name and refer to them by their name throughout the quarter. Check in regularly – pay attention to your student’s behavior and provide intervention when they are struggling. Schedule one-on-one meetings with your students. Practice Paradox – structure your course clearly but be reasonable and flexible.

Transportation

If you find students in need of transportation, please remind them of our new transit partnership between Pierce College Puyallup, Pierce Transit and Lyft, allowing students to request a free, grant-funded ride home in the evenings after transit services have ended, to select locations near campus.

Parking

Parking continues to be a challenge during peak times. Conversations are beginning to take place to explore alternative options to ease the congestion. More information will be shared as we begin to narrow down the options. In the meantime, students can pick up a bus pass (ORCA card) from the Student Life Office at no cost, and park at other nearby locations such as the South Hill Mall.

Campus Beautification

Entrance signs were updated and landscaping and lights have been installed. The campus continues its beautification project while the grounds team works on weeding the parking lot planters, clearing the retention ponds, adding plants, and more. Our custodial team is also working hard at keeping the buildings clean and restrooms stocked. Please thank the team for their efforts when you see them.

Art Gallery Spotlight

Puyallup’s Fine Arts Gallery has unveiled its latest exhibit: “Making Contact, An Audio-Visual Experience” by artist and Associate Professor Scott Aigner. The exhibit will run through March 20. Please be sure and stop by admire the talent of one of our very own.

Building Relationships

Pierce College Puyallup Community & Continuing Education Department has formed a relationship with the Wesley Community Foundation, offering free classes through Wesley Bradley Park senior community. These classes are designed to stimulate meaningful learning, interaction and growth for the senior community.

Mobile Food Truck

We are pleased to host the Nourish Pierce County Mobile Food Bank at Pierce College Puyallup every Monday from 1:00-3:00pm. Any student, staff, faculty or community member facing food insecurity can select a week’s worth of food for their household, including fresh fruit and veggies, frozen meats, and canned goods. The truck will be parked in front of the AAH building. Please bring your own bags if possible. If you are interested in volunteering to assist with food distribution, please contact Vasiliy Sinelnyy by email at vsinelnyy@pierce.ctc.edu.

Save the Date!

T-3 with the President

Join me for this informal gathering, where I hope to get more acquainted with you and answer any questions you may have.

April 18

3-4 p.m.

Library

Upcoming Productions

Pierce College Puyallup Theatre presents: Endgame

March 7-9, 7 p.m.

Arts and Allied Health Building Theatre

Band Concert

March 10, 3 p.m. and March 12, 7 p.m.

Arts and Allied Health Building Theatre

Orchestra Concert

March 20, 7 p.m.

Arts and Allied Health Building Theatre

Thank you for enriching the lives of our students.

-Darrell

