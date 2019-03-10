Tacoma HOV construction brings overnight lane and ramp closures week of March 11

TACOMA – Contractor crews building connecting HOV lanes from State Route 16 to Interstate 5 and across the Puyallup River have several overnight ramp, lane and local street closures scheduled for the week of March 11.

The closures allow crews to create temporary work zones for the upcoming removal of the East L Street overpass, and for drainage and sign installation.

Overnight drivers are advised to be prepared for single and double lane closures on both directions of I-5 from 54th Avenue East in Fife to South 56th Street in Tacoma, and on eastbound State Route 16 near South Sprague Avenue.

All lanes of southbound I-5 are scheduled to reopen by 6 a.m. during the week, and by 8 a.m. on weekends. All lanes of northbound I-5 are scheduled to reopen by 4 a.m. during the week, and by 7 a.m. on weekends.

Overnight ramp and street closures

Monday, March 11

Northbound I-5 exit 133 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit 132A to South 38th Street and the I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday. Drivers will detour to westbound SR 16 to Union Avenue to eastbound SR 16 to southbound I-5.

East Wiley Avenue will close between East McKinley Way/East D Street to East L Street from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, March 12

Northbound I-5 exit 133 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit 132A to South 38th Street and the I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Drivers will detour to westbound SR 16 to Union Avenue to eastbound SR 16 to southbound I-5.

East Wiley Avenue will close between East McKinley Way/East D Street to East L Street from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, March 13

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit 133 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit to South 56th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

East Wiley Avenue will close between East McKinley Way/East D Street to East L Street from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, March 14

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exit 133 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Friday, March 15

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5 exit 133 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Updated HOV construction information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.