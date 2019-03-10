Library Board to discuss selecting books and materials and other issues

TACOMA – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss selecting books and materials, get an update on the Library System’s 2019 strategic work plan, talk about filling an upcoming vacancy on the board, and address other issues at the board’s monthly meeting at the Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma, on Wednesday, March 13, at 3:30 p.m.

At the March meeting, the Board of Trustees will conduct the following business.

Selecting books, movies and other materials: Collection Management Manager Tracey Thompson will share the tale of selecting tales from how the Library System chooses just the right book to read to a hospice patient to picking the perfect materials to help non-traditional students further their education. The Library System’s librarians truly picture the people in Pierce County for whom they are purchasing books and materials. This method seems to work very well, given people checked out the Library’s books and other items 6.6 million times in 2017 (2018 numbers are still being tallied). Thompson will describe balancing the popularity of offering e-books with the publishers’ complex method of pricing e-books.

The Board will review projects in the Library's 2019 Strategic Work Plan including resources for small business owners and meaningful volunteerism for teenagers. For small businesses, Library staff is identifying small businesses and providing them with packets outlining the Library's in-library and online resources to start and grow small businesses. For teen volunteers, staff is shaping Teen Library Corps, the Library's teen volunteer program, which piloted during Summer Reading last year. This year the Library plans to expand the program and incorporate developing job skills into the volunteer program. Recruiting Board of Trustee member: Trustee Donna Albers' term on the board ends in August. The Board will begin a recruitment process in April for a new trustee. Trustees are non-paid positions and may be appointed for five-year terms and serve up to two consecutive terms. Trustees shape and guide library service, advocate for the Library System, approve budgets, and adopt policies.

