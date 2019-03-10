Hilltop Road Closures For Week of March 11

The contractor is expected to close parts of N. 1st Street and Commerce Street for stormwater work. Crews will continue sewer work along Division Avenue from Yakima Avenue to I Street, and underground work in front of Tacoma General Hospital along Martin Luther King Jr. Way. The contractor will install stormwater pipes on Stadium Way north of I-705, and start electrical trenching for signals on 4th St. near Stadium Way. Crews continue to create pole foundations along Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

What

Construction and traffic closures on N. 1st Street, Commerce Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, and Stadium Way

When

Week of March 11

Where

N. 1st St. from Tacoma Ave to G Street – street closure.

Commerce Street: 7th St. to I-705 on-ramp – street closure.

Division Avenue from Yakima Ave to I Street – southbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way near 3rd St – lane restriction.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way in between 17th St and 14th St – lane restrictions.

Stadium Way: southbound lane closure; use detours.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Construction noise related to replacing the underground utilities.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead, leave early and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.