CPSD Special Board Meeting Notice March 11

LAKEWOOD, WASH—The Clover Park School District Board of Directors will conduct a special board meeting on Monday, March 11, at 4:30 p.m., in room 4 of the Student Services Center and immediately go into executive session to to review the performance of public employees and discuss qualifications of a candidate for employment. At 5:30 p.m., the board will conduct a public hearing on alterations to expenditures from state financing assistance.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Resolution No. 19-088, that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Clover Park School District No. 400, Pierce County, Washington (the “District”) will hold a special meeting on March 11, 2019, at 5:30 P.M., or as soon thereafter as possible, in Room 4 of the Student Services Center, 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest, Lakewood, Washington. The purpose of the special meeting is to conduct a public hearing to: (a) consider whether certain state and local circumstances should cause alterations to the specific expenditures from the State of Washington financing assistance originally authorized in Resolution No. 10-026, as amended by Resolution No. 14-183; and (b) receive public testimony. If the Board determines that the alterations are in the best interests of the District, the Board may, at a future public meeting, adopt a new resolution or amend Resolution No. 10-026 and Resolution No. 14-183 approving the alterations.

All residents of the District wishing to be heard should appear at the public hearing and present their views. Alternatively, or in addition, such interested residents may submit their views in writing and deliver them to: Richard Ring, Administrator of Business Services & Capital Projects, 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest, Lakewood, Washington 98499, on or before the date of the public hearing. Copies of Resolution No. 19-088, which set the time and place for the public hearing will be posted or linked on the District’s website at www.cloverpark.k12.wa.us/ or may be obtained by contacting Richard Ring, at (253) 583-5010.

The regular meeting of the board will begin at 6 p.m. in room 4 of the Student Services Center. The Student Services Center is located at 10903 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Information about school board meetings is available online or by contacting the Superintendent’s Office, 253-583-5190.