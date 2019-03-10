Chambers Clover Creek Watershed Grants Available Now

Each year, Pierce County partners with watershed councils and local organizations and agencies to offer a small grants program to support projects that improve habitat and water quality in Pierce County. Successful applications support one or more of the goals outlined in the current 2018-23 Action Agenda of the watershed council.

Examples of successful past projects include volunteer riparian plantings, invasive species removal, stream clean-up events, nature-based education preK-16 such as nature-themed school camps, citizen science, outreach to shoreline property owners, rain garden installations, rain barrel workshops, development of educational materials or purchase of equipment, signage or supplies for projects that benefit water quality or riparian habitat.

All grant applications for the 2019 grant cycle for projects located in the Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed are due on March 25, 2019. Grant program information, including the 2019 grant announcement, application form, ranking criteria, and examples of past grant awards are published online and available to download at: www.piercecountywa.gov/sgp. The project must be located in Chambers-Clover Creek watershed or serve residents of the watershed, or both. Applicants may submit more than one application per watershed. The maximum grant award is $2,500 per grant proposal. Our goal is to have all grants awarded this spring and funds released in May in time for summer projects. The 2019 cycle will have up to $20,000 available to award to high quality project proposals thanks to our matching partners: City of Lakewood and Pierce County.

If you have any questions about the application process, forms, watershed boundaries, or if you have a project idea that you’d like to get some feedback on before applying, please contact Krystal Kyer at (253) 798-2485 or via email or Barbara Ann Smolko at (253) 798-6156 or