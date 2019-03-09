Steilacoom Town Administrator March 8 report to council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – March 19, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – March 11, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – April 4, 2019, at 2 PM at the Community Center

Preservation and Review Board – March 27, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Illegal Dumping on Town Property:

It is illegal to discard/leave items on Town property. Town property includes rights-of-way, open space, parks, and other facilities. We have recently seen an increase in animal waste (both bagged and open), appliances, furniture, etc. left on Town property. Live next to a park or open space area? It is also illegal to place yard waste or other materials in the park or open space even if it is “just right behind your home”. The fine for illegal dumping is $250 per occurrence.

Monopoly:

The Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom is collecting the Monopoly board pieces being distributed by Albertsons and Safeway.

If you are not playing the Monopoly game yourself and would like to help the children in our community, please collect the game pieces that are distributed with your purchases. You can place your game pieces in a container at the container at the Public Works office.

Public Safety:

Fraud Alerts:

Traditionally at this time of year and this year has been no exception, individuals will receive phone calls, emails, texts, etc. from individuals claiming to be from the IRS, Social Security, or even the utility company threatening dire consequences unless the individual provide them funds via gift card, credit, cash, etc. These are scams. Most governmental agencies will never demand immediate payment especially not one utilizing a gift card. If you receive such a call, do not provide the individual any information, simply hang up.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repainted the railroad crossing symbols at Sunnyside Beach; vactored catch basins along Rainier Street in the vicinity of Puyallup Street; swept roads and performed right of maintenance; continued snow and ice removal; and performed other maintenance activities.

Steilacoom Boulevard Project:

Staff is in the process of circulating the contracts for signature and the contractor is preparing and submitting applicable paperwork.

Pacific-Washington Street Project:

Staff is in the process of circulating the contracts for signature and the contractor is preparing and submitting applicable paperwork. Staff is planning on scheduling a preconstruction meeting next week.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew pulled new primary cable on First Street; pulled new secondary cable on Lafayette Street; worked with the inspector for recertifying the bucket truck; performed maintenance at the Sunnyside lift station; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew cleaned up limbs and branches at the Roe Street water tanks; inspected a side-sewer repair in the 1400 block of Nisqually Street; inspected a side-sewer cut and cap in the 600 block of Martin Street; performed sewer jetting on select sewer mains throughout Town; and performed other systems’ maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew removed branches and fallen trees from trails throughout Town; prepared for a memorial bench installation at Sunnyside Beach; prepared for a bench installation and trail rehabilitation in Madrona Park near the switch trail on Saturday being done as part of an Eagle Scout project; and performed other facility maintenance.