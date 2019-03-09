Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures near JBLM and Lakewood week of March 11

LAKEWOOD – Contractor crews widening Interstate 5 and building new overpasses at Thorne Lane and Berkeley Street have a series of overnight lane and ramp closures scheduled for the week of March 11.

Overnight lane closures between Thorne Lane and Steilacoom-DuPont Road:

Both directions of I-5 will be reduced to a single lane from mileposts 124 to 119 each night Monday, March 11 through Thursday, March 14. Lane closures begin each night, Monday through Wednesday, at 8:30 p.m., and on Thursday night at 9:30 p.m. All lanes reopen by 4:30 a.m. each following day.

Daytime drivers will see shoulder closures in both directions of I-5 from Steilacoom-DuPont Road to Thorne Lane. As a reminder, bicyclists are not allowed to use the shoulder of I-5 in the work zone and are required to follow a signed bicycle detour between Steilacoom-DuPont Road and Gravelly Lake Drive.

Overnight ramp closures:

Monday, March 11

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 exit 120 to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

41st Division Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, March 12

Northbound I-5 exit 120 to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

41st Division Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, March 13

Northbound I-5 exit 120 to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

41st Division Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, March 14

Northbound I-5 exit 120 to 41st Division Drive will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

41st Division Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

This work is weather sensitive. During the closures, drivers will follow signed detours.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app. Advance information is available on the Pierce County Construction and Traffic Update web page.