Let the Pierce County Library System make aging a little easier

TACOMA – As the last of the country’s largest demographic, the Baby Boomers, head toward 60 it is time to prepare for life as a senior. Join the Pierce County Library System and explore elder law, Medicare and other important information related to aging.

These sessions are intended to give people the tools they need to navigate the real world. Providing people with knowledge about how to apply for Medicare and better understand Power of Attorney laws will help them enter the next stage of life with confidence.

The following free events are available at the Pierce County Library System:

Wisdom Cafe

Designed with older adults in mind, Wisdom Cafe’s offer an opportunity to meet and converse with others on a variety of pre-determined topics.

Tuesday, March 12 and April 9, 2:30-4 p.m.

University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Elder Law, Power of Attorney and Guardianship: Information for seniors and their families

Learn more about elder law topics. Adam Shelton from Evergreen Law Office will present. Brookdale Puyallup South is co-hosting.

Wednesday, March 13, 2-4 p.m.

South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup