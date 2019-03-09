Fresh Paint for St. Vincent de Paul

The thrift store and receiving center for St. Vincent de Paul in Tacoma has a new coat . . . of paint. Inside people can find warm clothing for themselves and their families to finish out our cold winter.

Don’t worry, the mural facing South 56th Street is still artistically sound and one of the best wall paintings in Tacoma and Pierce County. Drive by and see for yourself. Or better yet . . . stop in and say “Hello.”

“St. Vincent de Paul of Tacoma, Pierce County provides financial, material and spiritual support to families in need since 1926, regardless of race or religion. We help families stay in their homes, preventing homelessness.

From clothing for babies to work clothes for working parents, St. Vinnie’s is here to help with thrift stores in Tacoma and Puyallup.

St. Vinnie’s welcomes everyone, with compassion and without judgment. You may know us for our thrift stores, but our mission is much broader. Our primary focus continues to be homelessness prevention. We help people struggling to pay for basic needs, like rent and utilities, through direct financial assistance. We operate two thrift stores that provide affordable household goods. And, we provide on-the-job training to many people re-entering the workforce following a personal crises. In 2018, we helped more than 18,000 families in our community and provided more than $430,000 in direct financial assistance.”

St. Vinnie’s doesn’t do good works by itself. It relies on contributions of money, clothing, and household goods from our Pierce County community. From clothing for babies to work clothes for working parents, St. Vinnie’s is here to help with thrift stores in Tacoma and Puyallup. People are surprised when they come to shop. And, it’s a good surprise. Quite often what they are looking for is right there waiting for them.

There is a constant flow of household goods, electronics, furniture, and more at St. Vinnie’s. Weekly sales offer additional savings. Please, visit, purchase, and donate what you can.

