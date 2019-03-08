Tacoma Arts Live presents Cuban star Daymé Arocena

TACOMA, WASH.-Tacoma Arts Live presents emerging Cuban vocalist, percussionist, and songwriter Daymé Arocena for one night only on Sunday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Rialto Theater. Daymé and her band will perform original compositions featuring Afro-Cuban rhythms, Santerian chant, and call-and-response with the audience. Tickets are on sale now starting at $19.

Daymé Arocena effortlessly blends traditional Santerian chant, jazz stylings, contemporary R&B influences, and Afro-Cuban rhythmic complexity. Her passion for the musical traditions of her homeland is obvious. She won the 2015 Juno Award for the best jazz album, as a member of the jazz band Maqueque performing with Canadian musician Jane Bunnett. In 2016, she appeared on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series.

At every performance, audiences can participate in lively call-and-response chants. “Scat-singing over her trio’s swaying rhumbas and cha-cha-chas,” (DownBeat), Daymé’s impact upon the history of Cuban music is undeniable.

Tickets to Daymé Arocena are $19, $29, and $39 and are on sale now. To purchase advance tickets, call the Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, visit in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District or online at www.TacomaArtsLive.org.