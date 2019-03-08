Spring into energy efficiency this Daylight Saving Time

Daylight Saving starts on Sunday, March 10, bringing warmer, longer days and possibly extra green in the final sales price of your home. With the peak home buying season starting, energy-efficiency is one of the top features buyers are looking for in a home.

Whether you’re selling or staying put, PSE recommends these green tips to improve the comfort and value of your home and help lower your energy bill:

Get a free home energy assessment.

The first step to making your home more energy-efficient is finding out just how far you have to go. Sign up for a free home energy assessment with PSE for an in-home evaluation of your home’s energy usage and a customized list of recommended upgrades. Plus, you can receive up to 30 free LED light bulbs. Schedule at PSE.com/HEA

Upgrade to ENERGY STAR® certified appliances

Don’t let inefficient appliances decrease the value of your home. In addition to being a top selling point for home buyers, energy-efficient appliances can save up to $400 per year on energy bills. Save even more at PSE.com/rebates

Install a ductless heat pump

Unseen factors such as a ductless heat pump system can make a big difference. Reduce electric home heating costs by 25 to 50 percent while keeping you comfortable, no matter the time of year.

Spring clean your way to paperless billing

Spring cleaning is a great chance to declutter your mailbox. Sign up for paperless billing today and start paying your bill through your PSE online account. Visit PSE.com/manage to switch.

Want to learn more? For additional tips to increase the energy-efficiency of your home, go to: www.pse.com/pages/energy-supply/energy-saving-tips.