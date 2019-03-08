Lenten Body & Soul Series to Begin

Submitted by Bettye L. Craft.

St Mary’s Episcopal Church located at 10630 Gravelly Lake Dr SW in Lakewood is hosting our annual Lenten season education series. This year’s series is titled The Community of Jesus: Walking the the Way of Love.

There will be a soup supper beginning at 6:00 pm and the presentation begins at 7:00 pm. The first presentation is about Simon Peter on March 13th.

The presentations will continue weekly on Wednesday and include the following: Mary, Mother of Jesus on the 20th, James the brother of Jesus on the 27th, the Syrophoenician woman on April 3rd, with the last presentation on April 10th about Mary Magdalene.

The presenters are Shannon O’Donnell a prison chaplain and author of “Finding Grace Within,” Jessie McKenzie a Lutheran minister and Paul Reitmann an Episcopal Priest.

All are welcome and there is no charge. Please come and share in good food, hospitality and education.