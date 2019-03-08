LASA’s website is a mess

Submitted by Janne Hutchins.

LASA has been providing housing along with complementary services to help homeless families stay housed for thirty years. We also provide prevention services and we think we do a pretty good job.

What’s more we have attracted terrific volunteers and in fact have won awards for our volunteers. Last year we won an award for Innovation in our housing programs. So what’s the problem?

The problem is that we don’t have anyone on staff who has the inclination or time to improve our web page and we haven’t found a volunteer interested in doing it. So now we are reaching out to our community. If you are a computer geek ( you don’t have to be a geek) with a little extra time each month and would like to help a local non profit we would love to have you help us put our best foot forward.

This could be a good high school or college project and help you build your resume, in return we promise we will do our best to be easy to work with.

Please call Jan at 253 581-8689.