Lakewood’s Website Has A New Look

The City of Lakewood is excited to debut its redesigned website. The new site design launched mid-week and if you haven’t had a chance to explore it, we highly encourage you to check it out.

The last time the site was updated was nearly six years ago. Technology and website trends have changed dramatically since then and so the decision was made to update the website to better reflect current web design practices.

The new site was crafted with the user in mind. The goal was to make a site that is easy for people to navigate, and even easier for them to find the information they are looking for. Transparency is one of the City Council’s goals and part of its strategic plan, and the new site supports that mission by making information easily available to the public.

Looking for public notices, requests for proposals, requests for qualifications or bids? All this information is shared in the same location, so that people don’t have to move between departments or separate pages to find it.

Want to know what’s happening on the City’s social media accounts? We’ve created a social media page that shows a direct feed to all of the City’s social media channels so users can see it in one place. This is a great feature for those who prefer not to join social media, but still want to be connected to what is happening in the community.

We also have a feed to our YouTube channel, where City Council and Planning Commission meetings are streamed live online and then available for viewing at any time.

Looking for something to do? Check out the City Events page, which lists all the upcoming events for the year, with descriptions of what to expect and registration links, where applicable.

We also created a special section for our annual SummerFEST celebration so people can see the lineup of entertainment, what vendors are expected to be there and other new elements that continue to help us grow this event to the largest of its kind in the South Sound.

Looking for information on the Lakewood Farmers Market, which runs early June through mid-September? Look no more, we have all you need to know right here.

Curious about a road project that is underway? Or maybe you want to know when a street is going to get sidewalks or rebuilt? You can find this information on the Capital Projects interactive map that lists upcoming transportation and other projects planned in the city.

We also have all the details about building in Lakewood, including information about permit requirements, planning and zoning maps and how to schedule inspections. This can all be found on our Community Development pages.

Want to learn about our Lakewood Police Department? View their pages to see what the department is up to.

How does the City’s biennial budget break down? Don’t worry, our Finance Department has you covered with a direct link to the budget with department by department details, as well as graphs and charts to show you how Lakewood compares to other South Sound cities.

Maybe you want to open a business in Lakewood? We have all you need to know about getting started on our Economic Development pages – including why you should Choose Lakewood as your home base.

To regular users of the old site, we know it will take some time to get used to the new design and where to find information, but we hope once you become familiar with the new look that you find the site easier to use and more appealing.

And of course if you’re looking for something and you can’t find it, please don’t hesitate to reach out to Communications Manager Brynn Grimley, 253-983-7761, and she will help you find it.