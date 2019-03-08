City of U.P. Commissions: Advisors and Ideators

The City of U.P. relies on input from the dedicated citizens who volunteer their time to serve on its numerous commissions, including the Economic Development Advisory Commission, the Park Advisory Commission, the Planning Commission and the Public Safety Advisory Commission.



Comprised of seven members each, these groups serve in advisory role to the City Council, providing additional insight and ideas for crafting legislative policy that reflects input from the community. Whether it relates to land use, capital improvement projects or transportation planning, the commissioners bring a wealth of varied professional and civic experience to their advisory roles.



The Economic Development and Parks Advisory Commissions currently have vacancies. Residents or business owners in University Place are encouraged to apply to serve. The goal of each commission is to reflect the make-up and diversity of the community while also offering technical and/or professional expertise in the specific area addressed by the advisory commission.



For complete information on each commission, including an application packet, current members, meeting dates and times, and meeting minutes (Planning Commission only), visit the City of U.P. website.