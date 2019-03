Museum tours and stories of real beginnings by Tribal Elder Danny Marshall – as well as a book signing by Dorothy Wilhelm – will take place March 9 (11 am-2 pm) at the Steilacoom Tribal Cultural Center and Museum (1515 Lafayette St in Steilacoom).

Steilacoom Tribal Chair Danny Marshall and Granddaughter Shianna Ugelstad tell the stories of Tribal History in music and traditional instruments.

Cost is $5 per person. All proceeds go to the museum.