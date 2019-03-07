McChord Field runway reconstruction project gets underway

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – McChord Field is currently repairing its runway. Construction began 1 March and has a planned completion date of 5 June. This completion date is subject to change based on weather or construction delays.

During this period, the base will continue fixed wing operations out of March Air Reserve Base, Calif., Travis Air Force Base, Calif., and Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. Gray Army Air Field will host five C-17s to be utilized for shuttle operations and local training opportunities.

All aircraft will continue flying worldwide Air Mobility Command missions to include supporting operational and humanitarian operations. Operational planning and coordination will continue as normal from McChord Field throughout the runway construction period.

The overall cost of the project is expected to be just under $27 million.

For more information, please contact the 62nd Airlift Wing’s public affairs office at (253) 982-5638 or 62aw.pa.mail@us.af.mil.