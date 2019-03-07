Leavitt Passes Bill Addressing Violence at State Hospitals

Submitted by Washington House Democrats.

Legislation to create stricter standards for violence prevention in health care workplaces passed the state House of Representatives Thursday by a vote of 97-0. Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, sponsored the bill to address violence issues in health care facilities, such as Western State Hospital.

HB 1931 requires more frequent violence prevention plans that outline security concerns and review the factors that contribute to violence in the workplace. The bill also requires violence prevention training for all applicable employees, volunteers, and security personnel. It further makes mandatory for the employer to maintain records of violent acts for at least five years.

“No one should be put in a dangerous situation at work – our healthcare professionals work tirelessly to take care of us and I believe that this bill will also help take care of them,” said Leavitt.

HB 1931 heads to the Senate for its consideration.