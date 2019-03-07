Labyrinth at St Mary’s Episcopal Church

Submitted by Bettye L. Craft.

The Daughters of the King at St Mary’s Episcopal Church will be hosting a quiet day as we begin the season of Lent. The day will be led by Pam Tinsley, Chaplain for the Daughters of the King in the Olympia Diocese.

An indoor labyrinth, meditation room with music, and a quiet room with books will be provided. All are invited to attend.

The welcome will be at 9:00 am on March 9 with information about the labyrinth and introduction on how to walk the labyrinth. A lunch will be served at noon. There will be a closing prayer at the end of the day at 2:00 pm. You may come and go or stay for the day. There is no cost.

St Mary’s Episcopal is located at 10630 Gravelly Lake Dr SW in Lakewood.