Curran Orchard Pruning Parties & Tree Adoptions

Submitted by CORE.

Join us this Saturday to enjoy the outdoors and help take care of a unique apple orchard park in University Place.

CORE (Curran Orchard Resource Enthusiasts) is holding FREE Pruning Parties at the Curran Orchard, 3920 Grandview Drive W, on the following Saturdays from 10am to 1pm:

March 9 and 23

April 6 and 27

Trained volunteers and Master Gardeners will be on hand to provide guidance. Wear old clothes, rain gear and bring loppers, hand pruners and saws if available. Help is also needed hauling branches to the dumpsters and hanging tree tags.

Great for community service hours! Refreshments provided).

Students under 18 should visit the CORE website to obtain a parent consent form to bring to the orchard before volunteering.

2019 Tree Adoptions Still Available!

Increased irrigation, an updated spray program and, of course, Mother Nature, contributed to an amazing harvest last year resulting in incredibly delicious apples for 2018 tree adopters.

Trees are still available for the 2019 Adopt An Apple Tree program.

Tree adoptions are a great gift as well as a fun way for individuals, families and groups to support a community park along with enjoying delicious apples in the Fall!

There are two tree adoption options available:

a)Pruning Adoption (available from December through April);

OR,

b)Orchard Supporter Adoption available all year.

Pruning Adoptions are $45 and are reserved for people who agree to prune, thin, harvest and clean up windfalls from their tree according to orchard guidelines.

Free pruning classes and trained volunteers are available to help and provide guidance.

Orchard Supporter Adoptions are available for $70 and are perfect for people who want to support the orchard and enjoy the harvest but are unable to participate in tree care.

Trained volunteers will take care of the trees for people choosing this option.

All tree adopters are entitled to the harvest from their trees in the Fall.

Adopter names will appear on their trees. People can choose from a variety of trees with the majority being Gravenstein, Golden Delicious and MacIntosh.

The Curran Apple Orchard Park is a 7-acre working apple orchard with more than 250 apple trees located at 3920 Grandview Drive in University Place.

CORE (Curran Orchard Volunteer Enthusiasts) is a volunteer group which sponsors the Adopt A Tree program, pruning parties, summer concerts and the annual Cider Squeeze. Everyone is welcome to attend CORE meetings which occur on the first Tuesday of each month at 6pm at the UP City Hall Complex, 3715 Bridgeport Way W (Bldg (E-2) in University Place.

For more information and to download a Tree Adoption application, visit www.curranappleorchard.com .