Ace Hardware and DuPont West Coast Self-Storage Seek Sign Variance

DUPONT – The proposed project is for the placement of one Ace Hardware sign and two West Coast Self-Storage signs on the Ace Hardware / West Coast Self-Storage building that exceed City sign code dimension limitations for letter/logo height and overall sign area. In total, the proposal will require four (4) general variances from DMC 25.116 Sign Code.

The following are the four variances requested:

The proposed location of the Ace Hardware sign is the south building elevation, which will be visible from Interstate 5. The proposed 48-inch sign letters require a variance to the letter height maximum of 24 inches. The West Coast Self-Storage sign proposed to be located on the north (facing McNeil Street) building elevation with a 32.64 inch letter height and a 54.95 inch logo height, which exceeds the maximum allowed letter/logo height of 14 inches. The West Coast Self-Storage sign proposed to be located on the west (facing Center Drive) building elevation with a 32.64 inch letter height and a 54.95 inch logo height, which exceeds the maximum allowed letter/logo height of 14 inches. The north elevation (McNeil St) sign will also require a variance for the total area of the sign. The proposed area is 99.63 square feet, which exceeds the maximum allowed by City code of 80 square feet.

Project Location: 1585 McNeil Street, City of DuPont, WA. Tax Parcel number 3000810032 in Section 35, Township 19N and Range 01E.

Project Applicant: George D. Bowlds

WCSS DuPont WA LLC

7802 76th Ave NW | Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Environmental Review: The sign variance proposal is categorically exempt from SEPA Environmental Review, pursuant to WAC 197-11-800(6)(e).

City Permits and Approvals: Permanent Sign Application (PLNG2019-008) and General Variance Application (PLNG2018-055).

Other Permits and Approvals: N/A

Required Documents: Site Plan, building renderings, and proposed sign dimension drawings.

Consistency Evaluation: The project will be evaluated for consistency with DMC 25.116 Sign Codes and DMC 25.160 – Variances.

Public Comment: The public may comment on this notice of Type III application by submitting written comments to the City of DuPont by 5 p.m. March 26, 2019. The City will accept comments on the Type III application up to the time of the Public Hearing. Copies of all application plans and documents may be viewed at City Hall. The City has scheduled a public hearing for the proposal on March 28, 2019 at approximately 9:00 a.m. Please submit comments to:

Jeff Wilson, AICP

City of DuPont – Community Development Director

1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327(253) 912-5393,jwilson@dupontwa.gov

Comment Due Date: March 26, 2019

Public Hearing Date and Time: March 28, 2019, 9:00 am

Public Hearing Location: DuPont City Hall, Council Chambers, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA.

