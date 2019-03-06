March 3 Work Party a Success

Thank you Barbara Locatelli, Johanna Laugesen, Nibrass Fathi, Mike & Connie Kirkpatrick, Roger Neal, Tony Forsyth, MaryLou Parnell, Barbara Szekely, Ron & Susan Kroth, Carol Geidel, Wolf Fletter, Jeff and L. Merrit, and Becky Morris for cutting the ivy that was strangling the trees in our Community Center Park.

We had both great weather and wonderful volunteers. Click here to see more details from the Work Party.

There remain plenty of opportunities for volunteer projects in our parks. Please reserve 31 March, 1-3 PM for our next group project, focusing on ivy removal from trees in Farrells Marsh Park. More details to follow.